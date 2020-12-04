Calvin M. Marlow



Louisville - 64, transitioned on November 24, 2020. He is retired from Ford Motor Co. and a member of Newburg Church of Christ. Calvin was preceded in death by his parents Walter Lee and Samella (Kinzer) Marlow. He is survived by his three children; Rowena Marlow, Selina Marlow and Tevin Marlow. Five sisters; Linda Cooper, Nettie Liles, Gladys Pye, Gwen Alfred and Joyce Marlow. Four Brothers; Samuel Marlow, Anthony Marlow, Gary Marlow and Norris Marlow. Eight grandchildren and a host of Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces, Nephews and Friends. Funeral Service will be private. G.C. Williams Funeral Home Inc., is in charge of arrangements









