Calvin Rollin Morris
Shepherdsville - Mr. Calvin Rollin Morris, age 84, of Shepherdsville, returned to his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Mr. Morris was born in Chaplin, KY on November 25, 1935 to the late William Louis Morris and Laura Frances Morris. He was a member of Expressway Church of Christ and retired from the Courier Journal after 38 years of service.
Several brothers and sisters preceded him in death.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 64 years, Betty Morris; children, Calvin Douglas Morris, Bryan Morris (Deniece), Sherry Drew (David), Louis Morris, Phillip Morris (Shannie) and Shaun Morris; grandchildren, Catherine, Taylor, Drew (Darja), Tessah, Trent, McKenna, Thomas, Michaela (Austin), Hunter (Taylor), Dailin and Ashlin; great- grandson, Alec; siblings, Margaret Richardson and Raphael Morris and a host of other dear family and friends.
Friends and family may pay their respects on Sunday from 2:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, October 19, 2020 in the funeral home chapel with burial to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West. www.subfuneralhome.com