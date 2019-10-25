|
|
Calvin Votaw
Louisville - Calvin Votaw, 64, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019. Calvin was an avid UK fan and loved to fish. He was a handyman and loved to draw. Calvin was a member of Cove Baptist Church. He was a family man who loved his grandchildren and his dog Rudy.
He was born on January 4, 1955 in Danville, Kentucky to Clyde and Mary (Driskell) Votaw. He is preceded in death by his Parents and Brothers, Billy Votaw and Earl Votaw.
Calvin is survived by his loving Wife of 22 years, Marsha Votaw, Son, Brandon (Jessica) Votaw, Daughter, Andrea Votaw, Son, Jason (Leslie) Nemes, Daughter, Jaime (Rob) Langdon, Daughter, Lauren Holmes, Son, Ryan (Eva) Stansbury, Brothers, Bruce (Marty) Votaw, Stephen (Cavaline) Votaw, and Larry (Lynn) Votaw, Sisters, Mary Ann (Johny) Boston, Margaret (Jim) Barker, and Joyce (Russell) Cook. 19 Grandchildren, and a host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, Friends, and Extended Family.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). His Funeral Service will be at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel with burial to follow in Bethany Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019