1/1
Camilla Partusch Ansert
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Camilla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Camilla Partusch Ansert

Louisville - 83, passed away October 9, 2020.

She was retired from Federal Intermediate Credit Bank as General Services Administrator after 30 years and at South End Answering Services after 12 years. Camilla was a member of St. Bartholomew Catholic Church.

Camilla is preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Gertrude Partusch; sisters, Imeida Partusch, Rita Partusch, Angela Middleton and her husband, Wm. C. Ansert.

She is survived by her sister, Joan Chandler; nieces, Janene Schlafer, Mary Myers (John), Paula Herm (Joe); nephews, John Chandler (Marissa) and Jason Chandler; 6 great-nieces and nephews; And her adopted family, Richard Miller, Judy Seelbach (Steve), Randy Miller (Lisa) and Russell Miller (Denise) and their children and grandchildren.

Her celebration of life Mass will be held Tuesday 1 p.m. at St. Bartholomew Church, 2042 Buechel Bank Rd. with burial in St. Michael Cemetery. Visitation 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Ratterman & Sons, 3800 Bardstown Rd.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus or Multiple Sclerosis Society.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
10:00 - 12:30 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
Send Flowers
OCT
13
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
St. Bartholomew Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved