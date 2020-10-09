Camilla Partusch Ansert
Louisville - 83, passed away October 9, 2020.
She was retired from Federal Intermediate Credit Bank as General Services Administrator after 30 years and at South End Answering Services after 12 years. Camilla was a member of St. Bartholomew Catholic Church.
Camilla is preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Gertrude Partusch; sisters, Imeida Partusch, Rita Partusch, Angela Middleton and her husband, Wm. C. Ansert.
She is survived by her sister, Joan Chandler; nieces, Janene Schlafer, Mary Myers (John), Paula Herm (Joe); nephews, John Chandler (Marissa) and Jason Chandler; 6 great-nieces and nephews; And her adopted family, Richard Miller, Judy Seelbach (Steve), Randy Miller (Lisa) and Russell Miller (Denise) and their children and grandchildren.
Her celebration of life Mass will be held Tuesday 1 p.m. at St. Bartholomew Church, 2042 Buechel Bank Rd. with burial in St. Michael Cemetery. Visitation 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Ratterman & Sons, 3800 Bardstown Rd.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus or Multiple Sclerosis Society.