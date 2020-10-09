Camilla Partusch AnsertLouisville - 83, passed away October 9, 2020.She was retired from Federal Intermediate Credit Bank as General Services Administrator after 30 years and at South End Answering Services after 12 years. Camilla was a member of St. Bartholomew Catholic Church.Camilla is preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Gertrude Partusch; sisters, Imeida Partusch, Rita Partusch, Angela Middleton and her husband, Wm. C. Ansert.She is survived by her sister, Joan Chandler; nieces, Janene Schlafer, Mary Myers (John), Paula Herm (Joe); nephews, John Chandler (Marissa) and Jason Chandler; 6 great-nieces and nephews; And her adopted family, Richard Miller, Judy Seelbach (Steve), Randy Miller (Lisa) and Russell Miller (Denise) and their children and grandchildren.Her celebration of life Mass will be held Tuesday 1 p.m. at St. Bartholomew Church, 2042 Buechel Bank Rd. with burial in St. Michael Cemetery. Visitation 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Ratterman & Sons, 3800 Bardstown Rd.Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus or Multiple Sclerosis Society.