Camille Gearhart Leist



Camille Gearhart Leist, born on September 15th, 1937 in Ashland Kentucky, died peacefully on June 13th, 2020 in Louisville Kentucky.



Camille is survived by her Sister Nancy, her Sons Ricky, Frank (Mary Beth) and Tommy; and her three Grandchildren.



Camille was smart, tenacious and giving. She liked a good card game, a good laugh and relished great conversation. She graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1959 and was a life-long fan (and always cried when her Cats lost). She loved fiercely and held her Ashland friends and family close to her heart always.



Camille lived life her way and will be greatly missed. The date and time for Camille's Remembrance will be forwarded to her family and friends at a future date.









