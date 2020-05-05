Camille Phelps
Mt. Washington - Camille Phelps, 91, of Mt. Washington, returned to the Lord on Monday, May 4, 2020 at her home. She was a member of Oak Grove Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 70 years, James Phelps; her parents, Homer and Edna Embry; brothers, Ballard Goodwin, Ken Embry, and Hoover Embry; sisters, Anita Embry, Melba Handley, Janice Embry, and Patricia Kidd.
Camille is survived by three children, Karen Brand (Tim), Pamela Hardin (Larry), and Gary Phelps (Judy); grandchildren, Steve Morgan (Andrea), Laura Thurman (George), Tarah Freant (Scott), Ben Hardin (Sarah Jane), Melanie Ingram (John), Lauren Dupre, Autumn Flowers (Mike), Erin Smith (Joseph), Anna Phelps (Justin), Seth Phelps; great grandchildren, Dylan and Morgan Lewis, Emily and Abby Hardin, Kayla DeMar, and Jessie Ingram, Daylin and Cooper Flowers, Emma and Danger Smith, Ollie and Houston Winingham, Zane, Reid and Alice Freant; and Ashley Kash; two great-great grandchildren,Madison and Aubrey Wieber; along with three siblings, Bill Embry, Faye Woodcock, and Diane Colburn.
Unfortunately, due to the current pandemic, all services will be private. McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial gifts are suggested to the American Cancer Society.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2020.