Services
Swarens Funeral Home Inc
1405 Highway 64 Nw
Ramsey, IN 47166
(812) 347-2417
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Joseph Catholic Church
Corydon, KY
Candace J. Doutaz


1951 - 2019
Candace J. Doutaz Obituary
Candace J. Doutaz

New Salisbury, IN - Candace J. Doutaz, age 68, passed away November 2, 2019. She was born June 1, 1951 at Kings Mountain, Kentucky to the late James L. and Iris B. Davidson Howard. She was a graduate of Sullivan College, retired administrative assistant from North Harrison Elementary School, former co-owner of JB's Custom Coatings, an avid reader and gardener, enjoyed crafts, the beach, caring for grandchildren and UK Basketball. She was of the Catholic Faith.

Surviving are her husband, Paul Doutaz; Daughters, Jennifer Sillings (Jeremy) of Puyallup, WA, Michelle Adams (Jeff) of Corydon, IN, Stephanie Davis (Brian) of New Salisbury, IN; Grandchildren, Cameron and Grayson Sillings, Alton, Nolan, Morgan and Dylan Adams, Gavin and Corbin Davis; Sisters, Sheila Boggs of Greensburg, KY and Carol Wells (George) of Lawton, OK.

Cremation was chosen and a funeral mass will be 11 AM Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, Corydon.

Visitation 4 - 8 PM Friday, at Swarens Funeral Home, 1405 Hwy 64 NW, Ramsey, IN.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hosparus, Norton Children's Hospital or Norton Cancer Institute.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
