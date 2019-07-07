Services
Cremation Society Of Kentucky
4059 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 897-5898
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Bethany Baptist Church
1863 Flatlick Rd
Mt Washington, KY
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Bethany Baptist Church
1863 Flatlick Rd
Mt Washington, KY
Candace Lorelle Thompson

Candace Lorelle Thompson Obituary
Candace Lorelle Thompson

Mt Washington - Candace, 27, was called home to be with our Lord Tuesday, July 2.

She was a beautiful girl with a smile that could light up a room. Candace had a heart full of so much love and a gypsy soul. She lived life her way. She is loved by so many that are left to cherish her memory. The world has lost a beautiful soul and will be a little less bright without her in it.

Candace has left behind her mother, Carole Jo Thompson; father, Chad Thompson (Chrisy); sisters, Eden Hutchinson (John) and Della Jo; brothers. Ryan and Brandon Linton; grandparents, Donna Conner and Ronald Thompson (Donna); and many aunts, uncles and cousins that loved her.

A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday July 9th at 11am-1pm at Bethany Baptist Church 1863 Flatlick Rd in Mt Washington, with service to follow at 1pm.

"Make your heart the most beautiful thing about you"
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 7, 2019
