Captain Robert W. Ebert Usmc Ret.
Captain Robert W. Ebert, USMC, Ret.

Louisville - Captain Robert William Ebert, United States Marine Corps, Retired, 87, entered Eternal Life Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

Bob was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota to the late Alfred W. and Lillian Anne Ebert. He began a long and distinguished career with the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. His active duty service was meritoriously honored, having earned the Purple Heart, Bronze Star with valor, and countless other combat and war-time medals and awards. He would follow our nations call again during the Vietnam War, eventually receiving a commission as an officer before his retirement as a Captain. He spent a good portion of his life mentoring and educating young high school students at Jeffersontown High School through the JROTC program.

His sacrificial service to his country was second only to the love he showed his family. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, brother, and son.

He was preceded in death by the love of his life Thelma Beatrice Ebert; siblings, Russel Ebert, Alvin Ebert, Lorna Mae Holland, and Alan Ebert.

Survivors include his son, Rodney Ebert; sister, Dianne Potter; brother, Weldon Ebert (Gloria); and many loving and beloved nieces and nephews.

A memorial visitation will be 12-8 p.m. Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Ratterman and Sons, 10600 Taylorsville Road - Jeffersontown, Kentucky. Funeral services will be celebrated 11 a.m. Monday, October 5, 2020 at the funeral home with a burial to follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central - Radcliff, Kentucky.

Memorial contributions may be made to Toys for Tots c/o of the Kentuckiana Chapter 729 Marine Corps League. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 8 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Taylorsville Rd
OCT
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Taylorsville Rd
OCT
5
Burial
Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Taylorsville Rd
10600 Taylorsville Road
Jeffersontown, KY 40299
(502) 267-5461
