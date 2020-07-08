1/1
Cara Christine Schoen
Cara Christine Schoen

Louisville - A beloved daughter, sister, niece, cousin, and friend; Cara Christine Schoen left this world unexpectedly at age 30 on July 28, 2020. She was born in Louisville, KY on October 5, 1989 to Jeff and Sandy (Baber) Schoen.

She leaves behind her parents and her brothers, Graham, Eric, and Christian. Cara has a large Christian family; grandmothers, Evelyn Baber and Joan Schoen; eighteen aunts and uncles and twenty-one cousins.

Cara attended Mother of Good Counsel Elementary School, Sacred Heart Academy High School where she was a cheerleader, and graduated from St. Francis High School.

Cara loved horses and all animals. Her gentle spirit drew them to her and her nurturing heart cared for them. She expressed herself in her award winning art in her former years. She loved to work on creative projects with her mother. She was starting several cottage businesses, including handmade Jesus and Mary soaps and stylish aprons. She loved to sew and was currently working on COVID19 masks and was excited to contribute.

We are all in deep sorrow and will miss her warm heart, her creativeness. We loved our Cara for being a loving person and just being herself. We will forever miss our dear Cara.

In order to follow the guidelines set in place for COVID19, social distancing will be enforced and we ask that you wear a mask.

Memorial Services for Cara will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, July 17, 2020 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time for the service at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 8 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home - East Louisville
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 244-3305
