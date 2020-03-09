Services
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
12:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
Carel Batliner Obituary
Carel Batliner

Louisville - Carel Loretta Batliner, 82, went to meet her heavenly father on March 9, 2020.

She was a retired tax preparer for Holland Tax Service and Jackson Hewitt. She was an active and long-time member and current Queen of the Louisville Chapter of the Red Hat Society and shared many good times and fond memories with her fellow Red Hatters. She enjoyed square and round dancing and was a member of the Beulah Twirlers. She and her family took several trips to square dance conventions over the years and she enjoyed playing pranks on her fellow square dancers such as short sheeting the beds. In her later years, she enjoyed playing Texas Hold'em online and developed a vast array of on-line friends.

Carel was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Ada Owen; siblings, Mildred, Leon, Norman, Mabel, Jessie, Elnora, and Herbie; and her beloved four legged companion, A.J.

Carel is survived by her loving husband and dance partner of 62 years, Ernest L. Batliner; sisters, Thelma Pontrich (Al Dean) and Doris DuCoff; children, Sherry (Shane), Ernie, Jr., Tim (Barbie) and Kevin (Theresa); grandchildren, Tyler (Samantha), Lauren Brumley (Brian), Sara Barnett, Kasey, Katie, and Ashley; and great-grandchildren, Lily, Joshua, Clare and James.

The family would like to thank the nurses and care givers at Norton Women's and Children's Hospital ICU for the loving care provided to Carel.

Her funeral is 12:00pm Thursday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation is 12:00 - 8:00pm Wednesday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
