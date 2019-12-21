|
|
Carey B. Cook
Louisville - Carey B. Cook, 87, died Friday, December 20, 2019.
He was a retired truck driver, spending most of his career with Boone Box Company. He was a member of Trinity World Outreach and for 18 years ministered through The Cook Family Singers.
He was preceded in death by his son, Stevie; parents, Ernest and Thelma; sisters, Marie and Avis; and brothers, Larry and Leon.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joyce Moss Cook; children, Rick Cook (Lisa), Laurie Lyons (Danny) and Daryl Cook (Leah); seven grandchildren; a great grandchild; brother, Tony Cook (Gladys Hughes); and several nieces and nephews.
His funeral is noon Friday at Fern Creek Funeral Home with burial in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation is 2-7pm Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019