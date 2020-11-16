Carita "Chris" AttwoodLouisville - Carita (Chris) Jean Haddon Attwood, 94, of Louisville KY, passed away Wednesday morning Nov 11, 2020 of complications from Covid-19.Chris was born in Wilkes Barre, PA on May 12, 1926 to William and Helen Haddon. After she graduated from high school, she went to work in New York City where she met and married William W Attwood Jr. Bill and Chris married in 1950, had 3 children and celebrated 63 years of marriage. Chris worked as a church secretary and a medical transcriptionist in NY. She was a Matron of Honor at the Wellsville Order of Eastern Star. She was a Cub scout and Girl scout leader, 4-H leader and helped with all her children's sports and activities. She worked with SPCA, Red Cross, was a volunteer EMT with Wellsville Ambulance, Hospital Pink Lady, and trained and took her therapy dogs to many nursing homes and hospitals. Chris continued to train, show, and teach dog obedience classes with Greater Louisville Dog Training when she moved to Jeffersontown. She specialized in working with the elderly and special needs helping them train and build strong bonds with their dogs. Chris was a member of Jeffersontown Christian Church, and sang in several church choirs and played in bell choirs. She was a member of Sisters in CWF and participated in Grateful Threads.Chris is survived by her children, William (Pat) Attwood Andrew (Barb) Attwood, Kathie Attwood; grandchildren Christi Attwood, William Attwood, Brandon Attwood, Amanda Attwood, Stephen Attwood; great grandchildren Tiana McPhee, Olivia Schaffer, Maverick Attwood, Ginny Attwood, Brennen Attwood.She was preceded in death by her husband Bill February 22, 2012.A memorial service will be at a later date.