|
|
Carl A. Baldon, Sr.
Louisville - 94, passed away Saturday Dec. 21, 2019. He was a lifelong member of Hill Street Christian Church, a WWII Veteran and a member of Unity Lodge #12 (P.H.A.). Survivors: children, Carl A. Baldon Jr., Juanita E. Smith, Steven L. Baldon (Anne), Anthony D. Baldon, Thelma L. Baldon and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation: Fri. 10 AM followed by service at 12PM. Both services will be held at St. Stephen United Church of Christ, 1875 Farnsley Rd. Burial: Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019