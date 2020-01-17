Services
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Carl A. "Tony" Kaelin

Carl A. "Tony" Kaelin Obituary
Carl A. "Tony" Kaelin

Louisville - Carl A. Kaelin, "Tony," 67, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on January 15, 2020.

He was born on October 5, 1952, to Joseph M. and Ruth W. Kaelin (deceased) in Louisville. He grew up in the Woodlawn Park neighborhood, graduated from Trinity High School, and attended U of L.

Tony is survived by his father Joseph and his three brothers Joseph Jr. (Katie), Mark, and Lawrence (Leslie). He is also survived by his nieces Karolyn (Dave), Jennifer (Justin), and Brenna and by his nephews Brian (Lauren) and Travis. He was a Great Uncle to seven grand nephews.

Visitation will be from 4:00pm to 8:00pm on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Ratterman Funeral Home St. Matthews, 3711 Lexington Road, Louisville, KY 40207.

His funeral service will be at 11:00 am on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the funeral home with burial to follow at Resthaven Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in Tony's memory be made to the American Diabetes Association.

To share your favorite Tony memories and stories, please visit Ratterman Funeral Homes.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
