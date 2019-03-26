Services
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church,
501 Cherrywood Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Kamer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl A. Kamer Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carl A. Kamer Jr. Obituary
Carl A. Kamer, Jr.

Louisville - Kamer, Carl A. Jr., 94, of Louisville passed away on Friday March 22, 2019 at Baptist Health Louisville.

He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and its men's club, a Navy Veteran, serving during WWII, and was Co-Owner of Strauss Machine Company.

He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Rose Kuhn Kamer.

He is survived by his daughters Janet Arnold (Jack), Karen Berglund (Richard); sons, Stephen Kamer (Diane), Gary Kamer (Nanci); sisters, Julia Sarver, Joyce Grimes, brothers; George and Edward Kamer, 15 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

His funeral mass will be at 10am Friday, March 29, 2019 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 501 Cherrywood Rd. with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 pm Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews".

Memorial contributions in his name may go to Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now