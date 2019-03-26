|
Carl A. Kamer, Jr.
Louisville - Kamer, Carl A. Jr., 94, of Louisville passed away on Friday March 22, 2019 at Baptist Health Louisville.
He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and its men's club, a Navy Veteran, serving during WWII, and was Co-Owner of Strauss Machine Company.
He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Rose Kuhn Kamer.
He is survived by his daughters Janet Arnold (Jack), Karen Berglund (Richard); sons, Stephen Kamer (Diane), Gary Kamer (Nanci); sisters, Julia Sarver, Joyce Grimes, brothers; George and Edward Kamer, 15 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
His funeral mass will be at 10am Friday, March 29, 2019 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 501 Cherrywood Rd. with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 pm Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews".
Memorial contributions in his name may go to Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 26, 2019