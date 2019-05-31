|
Carl A. Morgan
Louisville - Mr. Carl Allen Morgan, age 73, of Lynnview, returned to his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Mr. Morgan was born in Louisville, KY on October 24, 1945 to the late Edward and Hazel Morgan. He retired from Brown- Williamson and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Among those who preceded him in death are, his brothers, Sonny Morgan and Bobby Morgan; sisters, Patsy Payne and Betty Bickers and his first wife, Brenda Lindsey.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Pamela Morgan; children, David Morgan (Lisa) and Cheryl Bakos; brothers, Jerry and Charlie Morgan; sister, Mary Morgan; grandchildren, Jessica, Scott, Shelby, Courtney; great-grandchildren, Peyton and Lincoln; stepchildren, Tammy Soward and Amanda Goodin; step-grandchildren, Allison, Kennedy, Jordan and Dayton; step-great-grandchildren, Vaida, Braxton and Aria and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, June 3, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with cremation to follow. Friends may pay their respects on Sunday from 1:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Monday from 9:00 am until the time of service at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the . www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 31, 2019