Services
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
(502) 933-9000
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Adwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl "Dennis" Adwell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl "Dennis" Adwell Obituary
Carl "Dennis" Adwell

Louisville - Entered into rest on Wednesday, October 16th, surrounded by his family.

He was an electrician for Carbide Industries and a member of the IBEW local 369 for 46 years.

Mr. Adwell is survived by his wife of 36 years, Patricia "Patty" Jones Adwell; three sons, Dennis Carl Adwell (Ginny), Scott Adwell, Richard Basham (Nicole); grandchildren, Dustin, Chascity, Erika, Tyler, Kelsey, Kameron, Josie, Hunter and Walker; great-grandchildren, Anthony, Caleb, Justice, Gaj'e, Adalyn, Mariah, Amiyah and Alayna; and a brother, Charles David Adwell (Brenda).

His funeral will be on Monday at 11am at the Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, 7710 Dixie Highway, with interment following in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be Sunday from 1pm until 8pm.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hosparus.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now