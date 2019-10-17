|
Carl "Dennis" Adwell
Louisville - Entered into rest on Wednesday, October 16th, surrounded by his family.
He was an electrician for Carbide Industries and a member of the IBEW local 369 for 46 years.
Mr. Adwell is survived by his wife of 36 years, Patricia "Patty" Jones Adwell; three sons, Dennis Carl Adwell (Ginny), Scott Adwell, Richard Basham (Nicole); grandchildren, Dustin, Chascity, Erika, Tyler, Kelsey, Kameron, Josie, Hunter and Walker; great-grandchildren, Anthony, Caleb, Justice, Gaj'e, Adalyn, Mariah, Amiyah and Alayna; and a brother, Charles David Adwell (Brenda).
His funeral will be on Monday at 11am at the Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, 7710 Dixie Highway, with interment following in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be Sunday from 1pm until 8pm.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hosparus.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019