Services
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Richmond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Allen Richmond

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl Allen Richmond Obituary
Carl Allen Richmond

Louisville - Carl, 73, called to Heaven on December 17, 2019.

Carl was a loving, caring father, husband, and grandfather; a decorated combat veteran of the Vietnam War; and a retiree of Toyota Motor Manufacturing.

Preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Richmond. Carl is survived by 3 sons: Scott (Peggy), John (Lori), and Michael Richmond: 2 stepchildren, Nicole and Adam (Stacy) Stevenson: 2 grandchildren, Julia and Nicholas Richmond.

Visitation will be held from 10am-2pm Saturday December 28, at Fern Creek Funeral Home. 5406 Bardstown Rd., with service to follow at 2pm.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -