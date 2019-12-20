|
Carl Allen Richmond
Louisville - Carl, 73, called to Heaven on December 17, 2019.
Carl was a loving, caring father, husband, and grandfather; a decorated combat veteran of the Vietnam War; and a retiree of Toyota Motor Manufacturing.
Preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Richmond. Carl is survived by 3 sons: Scott (Peggy), John (Lori), and Michael Richmond: 2 stepchildren, Nicole and Adam (Stacy) Stevenson: 2 grandchildren, Julia and Nicholas Richmond.
Visitation will be held from 10am-2pm Saturday December 28, at Fern Creek Funeral Home. 5406 Bardstown Rd., with service to follow at 2pm.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019