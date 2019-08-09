|
|
Carl Bernard Prising
Louisville - Carl Bernard Prising, 102, passed away peacefully August 7, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Carl was born June 13, 1917 in Jeffersontown, son of the late William and Delphia Brinley Prising. He was a retired inspector for International Harvester and a Marine Corps veteran of World War II.
He was also preceded in death by his wife Doll Prising, sister Roberta Nethery, three brothers Al, Leon and James Prising and a nephew Paul Nethery, Jr.
Carl is survived by many nieces and nephews, Linda and Barry Haynes, Judy and Carl Estep, Steve and Vicki Nethery, Nancy Nethery and Karen and Larry Shapero and many great nieces, nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.
A very special thank you to Linda and Barry Haynes for their dedicated love, support and care shown to Uncle Carl over the many years. Also, the family would like to send a special thanks to the staff at Elmcroft Senior Living in Mt. Washington, the Palliative Care Staff at Baptist Health, and Hosparus for their love and support shown to Carl.
Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m. Saturday, August 10th at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road and after 9 a.m. Monday. There will be no visitation Sunday. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home, followed by burial at Resthaven Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to Hosparus. Online condolences may be left at www.ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 9, 2019