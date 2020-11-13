Carl David ProhaskaLouisville - Carl Prohaska, 83, died Sunday, November 8, 2020, peacefully at his home. He was born January 14, 1937, in Cleveland, OH, the son of Edward and Eleanor Prohaska.Carl graduated from Cornell University in 1960 with a Masters in Mechanical Engineering and served in the Navy as an officer on the USS Atule submarine during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Carl worked at General Electric, became President of Engelking Foundry & Patterns, and later consulted to Proctor & Gamble.He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Ellen Rudd Prohaska, three children, Melissa Fairbanks, John Prohaska and Ellen Brunner, and 9 grandchildren.Contributions may be made to The Parklands of Floyds Fork.