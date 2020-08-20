1/
Carl Ditsch
Carl Ditsch

Louisville - Carl Ditsch, 92, passed away on August 19, 2020. A resident of Louisville his entire life, he was an Army veteran of WWII, retired from the US Postal Service and best known for his unparalleled house painting business. Survived by children David Ditsch (Karen), Brian Ditsch (Sandy), and Sue Ellen Turk (Don); grandchildren, Lauren Ditsch, Leah Sebastian (Jordan), Kristen Ditsch, Emily Ditsch, Megan Jett (Corey) and Sarah Uchtmann (Greg), as well as 5 great-grandchildren. Very special friends, Janice and Scott Spicer also survive. Memorial services at a later date. To contact the family, quicksandfarms@yahoo.com




Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2020.
