Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Carl E. Black

Carl E. Black Obituary
Carl E. Black

Louisville - Carl E. Black, age 75, passed away peacefully at home, with his family by his side, on Monday March 30, 2020.

He was a member of Calvary Holiness Church in Brooks, KY, a proud retired machine operator for Sypris Technologies, gifted landscaper, avid hunter and fisherman and devoted family man.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Fanny Streible (Elmer); father, Edward Black; and infant daughter, Sharon Marie Black.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 56 years, Sandra (Bruce) Black; daughters, Connie Dickey (Bo) and Kathy Broughton (Jesse); grandchildren, Michael Broughton and Cheyenne Klein; and a host of other family and friends.

Services are private.

Memorial gifts: Hosparus.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
