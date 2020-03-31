|
|
Carl E. Black
Louisville - Carl E. Black, age 75, passed away peacefully at home, with his family by his side, on Monday March 30, 2020.
He was a member of Calvary Holiness Church in Brooks, KY, a proud retired machine operator for Sypris Technologies, gifted landscaper, avid hunter and fisherman and devoted family man.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Fanny Streible (Elmer); father, Edward Black; and infant daughter, Sharon Marie Black.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 56 years, Sandra (Bruce) Black; daughters, Connie Dickey (Bo) and Kathy Broughton (Jesse); grandchildren, Michael Broughton and Cheyenne Klein; and a host of other family and friends.
Services are private.
Memorial gifts: Hosparus.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020