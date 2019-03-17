Services
Lying in State
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Cathedral of the Assumption
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Cathedral of the Assumption
433 S 5th Street
Louisville, KY
Fr. Carl E. Johnson Obituary
Fr. Carl E Johnson

Louisville - Fr. Carl E. Johnson, passed away Saturday March 9, 2019 with his family by his side. Carl was a priest with over 42 years of service. He was met at the gates of heaven by his parents, Chesley III and Friedericke Johnson. Carl has left behind to cherish his memories his sister Rose Weast, two brothers Chesley Johnson (Maria) and Robert Johnson (Kathy).

Carl's celebration service will be held Monday March 18, 2019 at the Cathedral of the Assumption 433 S 5th Street Louisville KY.40202 at 10:00 A.M. Burial will follow at Bethany Cemetery. Carl will lie in state from 9:00 A.M. to his service time at the Cathedral.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 17, 2019
