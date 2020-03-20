|
Carl E. Tinnell, Sr.
Mount Washington - Carl E. "Pudge" Tinnell, Sr., 80, of Mount Washington, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020. He was born on June 14, 1939 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Charles and Gladys Tinnell. He was a proud veteran of the US Army.
In addition to his parents, Carl is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Rhoda Lee Tinnell; siblings, Bobby Tinnell, Jim Tinnell, Paul Tinnell, Sr., Randy Tinnell, Sr. and Sandy Cotton.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Rick (Laura) Tinnell, Carl E. Tinnell, Jr., John E. (Chrissie) Tinnell; grandchildren, Ashley (Justin Vance) Tinnell, Krystal (Michael) Wolfe, Amanda O'Conner, Nikki (Clint) Davis, Megan Crum, Kara Crum, Ashley Wilson and Cody Wilson ; and 11 great grandchildren.
Services will be scheduled at a later date. Please visit the online obituary at www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com for updated information or to leave a special message for the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020