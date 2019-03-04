|
Carl Edward Owen
Louisville - Owen, Carl Edward, 80, born February 12, 1939 to Addie M. and Rex Owen in Louisville, KY, died March 1, 2019.
Carl graduated from Shawnee High School, Class of 1957, winning the Junior Falls Cities Golf Tournament. He went on to attend the University of Kentucky. Carl turned golf professional in 1962 and was drafted into the US Army shortly after. He served 2 years active duty and 2-year reserves.
He worked at Idlehour Country Club in Lexington, KY as an assistant Pro from 1964 to 1967. He became the head golf professional in the newly opened Chenoweth Golf Course (Charlie Vettiner). He was dedicated and instrumental in developing Chenoweth Golf Course into one of the premier golf courses in the Metropolitan Park Systems.
The true joy of his profession was developing young golf players. As a lifetime member of the PGA, his accomplishments include playing in the 1972 US Open, winning the Senior Match play, Super Senior Open and the Governor's Cup, to name a few.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, George L. and Jean; sisters, Rosalee Owen and Evoria "Annie" Mears.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 57 years, Marguerite "Marty"; sons, Rex A. (Shannon) and Carl II "C.J." (Karri); his grandchildren, whom he dearly loved, Leilani Owen, Chad and Wes Leonard; a host of nieces and nephews; and his two best friends, who were truly soul brothers to him, Gary Feldman and Kenneth Hall.
The family would like to thank the nurses at Norton Brownsboro Hospital with special thanks to Sean Floyd and Michelle Devine for their special care.
Visitation will be 2pm-8pm Tuesday and 10am-11:30am Wednesday at Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road. Funeral service 11:30am Wednesday at the funeral home. Cremation to follow.
Donations may be made to Green Hill Therapy, 1410 Long Run Road, Louisville, KY 40245 in Memory of Carl Owen, where special memories were made by him as a volunteer.
