Carl Finn
LaGrange - Carl Lindsay Finn 81, of LaGrange, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019.
He was a member of LaGrange Christian Church and Montana Masonic Lodge. Carl was a Risk Manager for St Mary's Hospital, the former Methodist Hospital, University of Nebraska and retired veteran from the U.S. Air Force.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Lindsay and Edna Irene Finn; sisters, Marine Cuzick and Mitchie Schuler; brother, William Finn; grandson, Patrick Reeve.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Claudine Finn; children, Cynthia Reeve (Doug), Patrick Finn (Gail), Barbara Wallender (Paul) and Brian Finn (Monica); brother, David Finn (Fern); grand children, Ashley Finn, Lindsey Smith (Mimi), Lauren Nelson (Chris), Danielle Smith (Wes), Ryan Reeve (Stacie), Hannah Wallender (Russell), Paul Michael Wallender, Jarred Finn and Hayden Finn; 11 great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11 AM on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home with burial to follow in Valley of Rest Cemetery. Visitation from 4-8 PM on Tuesday.
Memorials or Kosair Children's Hospital.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 7, 2019