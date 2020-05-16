Carl Herbert Johnson, Jr.
Louisville - 66, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020.
Visitation: 11am-12pm Thursday, May 21, 2020, with funeral service to follow at 12 noon at A.D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
Services are limited to immediate family members.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 16 to May 19, 2020.