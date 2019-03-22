|
|
Carl J. Mittel, Jr.
Louisville - 82, passed away March 19, 2019 at home in the arms of his daughters.
He was an electrician and member of Local 369 for 62 years. Carl was a true lover of all animals. In his final years, he shared his home with his most favorite pussy, Chow cat. He was a student at St Agnes, St X, and Bellarmine.
He is survived by daughters Carla (Michael) Stachura and Patty (Paul) Stachura; grandchildren, Eric, Kevin, Sara and Anna.
Funeral services will be at 10:30am Monday, March 25 at Owen Funeral Home-Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road, with burial at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 2:00pm-6:00pm Sunday.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Alley Cat Advocates at: alleycatadvocates.org.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 22, 2019