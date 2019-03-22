Services
Owen Funeral Home
9318 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY 40299
(502) 266-9655
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
9318 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY 40299
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Owen Funeral Home
9318 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY 40299
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Mittel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl J. Mittel Jr.

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Carl J. Mittel Jr. Obituary
Carl J. Mittel, Jr.

Louisville - 82, passed away March 19, 2019 at home in the arms of his daughters.

He was an electrician and member of Local 369 for 62 years. Carl was a true lover of all animals. In his final years, he shared his home with his most favorite pussy, Chow cat. He was a student at St Agnes, St X, and Bellarmine.

He is survived by daughters Carla (Michael) Stachura and Patty (Paul) Stachura; grandchildren, Eric, Kevin, Sara and Anna.

Funeral services will be at 10:30am Monday, March 25 at Owen Funeral Home-Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road, with burial at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 2:00pm-6:00pm Sunday.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Alley Cat Advocates at: alleycatadvocates.org.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now