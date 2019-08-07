|
Carl Jeffery Fugate, Sr.
Louisville - 52, passed away Sat., Aug. 3, 2019.
He attended Southern High School and later joined the Army. After an honorable discharge he became an employee of Toyota Motor Co. where he retired after 30 years of service.
He is survived by his wife, Denise Fugate; children, Carl Jeffery Fugate, Jr., Carlos Fugate (Stephanie), Jeremy Fugate, Tonjalia Buck and Antoinette Hines; 8 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild and 19 siblings.
Visitation will be from 6-9 pm Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 at A.D. Porter & Sons-Southeast, 4501 Bardstown Rd. Funeral:12noon Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at Star Hope Baptist Church, 5009 Indian Trail. Burial: Louisville Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 7, 2019