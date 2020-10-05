1/1
Carl L. Meiman
Carl L. Meiman

Louisville - Carl L. Meiman, 88, passed away peacefully on October 5, 2020, with his family by his side. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend.

Carl was born on September 5, 1932, to the late Henry and Elizabeth Meiman. He served in the United States Army, retired from the United States Postal Service, and spent his retirement volunteering for several charitable organizations, including serving as president of the local St. Vincent DePaul Society.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant son, Carl Stephen Meiman, his great-grandson, Tristan Herp, and five brothers and sisters. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Mary Helen Meiman, his children, Linda Herp (Kenny), Tim Meiman (Beverly Hornback), Sherry Scoggan, Judy Logan (Stan), and Tom Meiman; along with eight grandchildren, April Wimberg (Mike), Sara Herp, Steve Herp (Tamara), Jon Scoggan, Andrew Scoggan (Megan), Graham Logan (Holly), Matt Logan and Josh Logan; as well as eight great-grandchildren, one brother, Harris Meiman, and a host of nieces and nephews.

The funeral Mass will be Thursday, October 8, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 2141 Lancashire Avenue, with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 7, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Highlands Family Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road. There will be no visitation on Thursday prior to the funeral Mass.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society or Hosparus of Louisville.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
OCT
8
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Raphael Catholic Church
OCT
8
Burial
Calvary Cemetery
