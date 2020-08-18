Carl Nunn Sr. "Butch"Southend, Louisville - Age 76, of South End, Kentucky returned to his Heavenly Father on Monday, August 17, 2020. Carl was born in Louisville, Kentucky on October 25, 1943 to the late Otis and Helen "Forman" Nunn. Carl loved hunting, fishing, and anything outdoors. He is preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Betty Darnell. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 56 years whom he wed in 1964, Janice Nunn; children, Carl Nunn Jr. (LeaAnn) and Bridget Just (Brian); grandchildren, Corey, Tyler, Brady, and Brooke; great grandchildren, Easton, Kinley, and River; sisters, Marian Smith (Ronnie) and Brenda Stopher (Joe); and a host of other family and friends. Funeral service will be held at 10am on Saturday, August 22, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial in Penn Run Cemetery. Friends and Family may pay their respects on Friday from 4pm until 8pm and on Saturday at 9am until time of service at the funeral home.