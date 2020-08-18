1/
Carl "Butch" Nunn Sr.
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carl Nunn Sr. "Butch"

Southend, Louisville - Age 76, of South End, Kentucky returned to his Heavenly Father on Monday, August 17, 2020. Carl was born in Louisville, Kentucky on October 25, 1943 to the late Otis and Helen "Forman" Nunn. Carl loved hunting, fishing, and anything outdoors. He is preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Betty Darnell. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 56 years whom he wed in 1964, Janice Nunn; children, Carl Nunn Jr. (LeaAnn) and Bridget Just (Brian); grandchildren, Corey, Tyler, Brady, and Brooke; great grandchildren, Easton, Kinley, and River; sisters, Marian Smith (Ronnie) and Brenda Stopher (Joe); and a host of other family and friends. Funeral service will be held at 10am on Saturday, August 22, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial in Penn Run Cemetery. Friends and Family may pay their respects on Friday from 4pm until 8pm and on Saturday at 9am until time of service at the funeral home.

www.subfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved