Carl O. Ansert, Jr.
Louisville - Carl O. Ansert, Jr., 93 passed away Monday, May 11, 2020.
He was a 1945 St. Xavier High School graduate, an Army veteran and a 35 year employee for GE Appliance Park.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Sara Ansert and grandson Michael Mouser.
Survivors include his wife of 72 years, M. Imogene (Vogel) Ansert, sons Russell, Douglas, Sr. (Katie) and Steven, daughters Jane Carden (Tommy McIntyre), Amy Mouser (Joe), Carla Morris (Stanley), Annette Metcalf and Connie Atteberry (William), 15 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Funeral services were private.
Nunnelley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Louisville - Carl O. Ansert, Jr., 93 passed away Monday, May 11, 2020.
He was a 1945 St. Xavier High School graduate, an Army veteran and a 35 year employee for GE Appliance Park.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Sara Ansert and grandson Michael Mouser.
Survivors include his wife of 72 years, M. Imogene (Vogel) Ansert, sons Russell, Douglas, Sr. (Katie) and Steven, daughters Jane Carden (Tommy McIntyre), Amy Mouser (Joe), Carla Morris (Stanley), Annette Metcalf and Connie Atteberry (William), 15 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Funeral services were private.
Nunnelley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 12 to May 15, 2020.