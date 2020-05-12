Carl O. Ansert
Carl O. Ansert, Jr.

Louisville - Carl O. Ansert, Jr., 93 passed away Monday, May 11, 2020.

He was a 1945 St. Xavier High School graduate, an Army veteran and a 35 year employee for GE Appliance Park.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Sara Ansert and grandson Michael Mouser.

Survivors include his wife of 72 years, M. Imogene (Vogel) Ansert, sons Russell, Douglas, Sr. (Katie) and Steven, daughters Jane Carden (Tommy McIntyre), Amy Mouser (Joe), Carla Morris (Stanley), Annette Metcalf and Connie Atteberry (William), 15 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

Funeral services were private.

Nunnelley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.






Published in Courier-Journal from May 12 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
4327 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215
(502) 368-3396
