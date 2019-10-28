|
|
Carl Ray Boyd
Louisville - 74, passed away October 25, 2019 at Baptist Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was born October 13, 1945 in Jefferson Co., Kentucky to the late Charles Shelby Boyd and Shirley Elizabeth Berry.
He was the owner of Cundiff Moving and Storage and part owner of Boyd Moving and Storage. Carl will be remembered as being a generous man; whether it was being Santa and putting smiles on children's faces, helping pay a utility bill for a friend, or giving life to those through Kentucky Organ Donation. When Carl wasn't playing his role of being the proudest grandfather to his seven grandchildren, he was giving his time in several organizations. He was a member of St. Matthews Jaycees, a Kentucky Colonel, and the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Lorraine Lodge #4. He was an avid member of the Antique Automobile Club of America and a National Director, T Bird Club of America, Model T Club, Kyana Car Club, and Kyana Swap Meet. He graduated in 1964 from Eastern High School.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his step mother, Mary Boyd and sisters, Jean Stratton, Linda, and Lynn Hall.
He is survived by his wife of fifty-three years, Beverly Sue Valentine Boyd; daughters he was very proud of, Valeria Huff (Michael), Kelly Kramer (Jim); grandchildren, Madeline, Jonathan, Lilly, Rebekah, James, Lindsay, Andrew; siblings, Charles "Buddy" Boyd (Joyce), Ronnie Boyd (Pam), Nancy Adams (Dave), Donna (Pat), Gina (Rut), Carol (David), Dennis (Sue), and Rita.
Visitation will be 2:00 - 8 :00 p.m., Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, Ky 40205. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., October 31, 2019 at Highlands Funeral Home with burial following at Cave Hill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Crusade for Children.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019