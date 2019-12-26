Services
RATTERMAN KEENAN SOUTHWEST CHAPELS
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-7114
Carl Schmidt

Carl Schmidt Obituary
Carl Schmidt

Louisville - 65, passed away on Tuesday December 24, 2019. He retired from the U.S. Navy as Senior Chief after 23 years of service. He is survived by his wife Sandra Schmidt; children Diana Culpepper, Emily Schmidt, April Helm, Rachel Norwood, LeAnn Helm, Dustin Helm and Charles Schmidt; brothers and Sisters, Debbie Ridener, Lori Cummins, Charolette Spalding and Jamie and James Colvard; mother, Margurite Schmidt; mother-in-law, Sharon Copas and his childrens mother, Debbie Schmidt-Winters; 13 Grandchildren and 1 Great- Grandchild. Visitation will be held Friday January 3, 2020 from 2-8pm and Saturday January 4, 2020 from 10-12:30pm with service to follow at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels 4832 Cane Run Road. Burial will be at Cave Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019
