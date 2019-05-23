|
Carl Thomas Ernspiker
Louisville - Carl Thomas Ernspiker, 65, passed away on May 20, 2019.
Born April 27, 1954 to Archie and Margaret Ernspiker.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Barry W. Smith.
He was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church, Jeffersontown Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rites and Jeffersontown Senior Citizens Center.
Those left to cherish his memory includes his sisters, Sarah Smith, Darlene Brinley (George), one niece, four nephews, great nieces and nephews, one great, great niece and many loving friends and family members.
Funeral Service will be held 11 am, Saturday, May 25, 2019 at his church Hopewell Baptist Church, 4305 Hopewell Rd. Visitation will be 2-8 pm Friday, May 24, 2019 at Ratterman & Sons Jeffersontown, 10600 Taylorsville Rd. and Saturday, 10-11 am at his church. Burial will be held at Hopewell Cemetery.
Special thanks to Norton Oncology and his special nurse Tracy Wortham,
for their special care.
Memorial contributions may be to Hopewell Baptist Church.
Online condolence www.Ratterman.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 23, 2019