Carl Thomas Leachman, Jr



Rohnert Park - Carl Thomas Leachman, Jr. retired, United States Navy, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at home in Rohnert Park, California surrounded by his family.



Carl is survived by his wife of sixty-five years, Norma Ballard Leachman. He is predeceased by his parents, Carl Thomas Leachman, and Mary Francis Rodgers Leachman. His brothers, James Earl Leachman, and Louis Leachman.



Carl was born in Louisville, Kentucky on August 25, 1935, he served in the United States Navy for thirty years. He married, Norma Ballard Leachman, on August 4, 1955. Carl was a devoted father to his six children and an avid boxer and trainer. He participated in the United States Olympic trials for the XIXth Olympiad in Mexico City, Mexico in 1968. Carl enjoyed training the youth at the Salvation Army's Double Punches Boxing Club in Santa Rosa, California.



Carl is also survived by his children, Denise Ragland (Larry), Sharon Allen (Greg), Regina Leachman, Carl Thomas Leachman III, (Tammy) James Earl Leachman, and Felicia Funkhouser (Larry). His fifteen grandchildren and twenty-three great grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.



Private Family Services have been held. Interment, Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon, CA.



