Carl Thomas "Tommy" Swearingen



Louisville - 73, passed away August 24, 2020. He retired from Hertz Rent-a-car and Krogers Company. He was preceded in death by his sisters: Susan Graves, Betty Owens, Edna Mulligan and Bardenia Skinner: brothers, Billy R., Charles and Bradley R. Swearingen. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Swearingen; daughter, Valerie R. Swearingen Jones; stepson, Daniel C. Watters; sisters, Charlotte Kiggins Jackie Martin and Lillie Dunbar; Sisters-in-law, Kimberly Watters Hughes, Karyn Watters and Kristi Watters; Brothers-in-laws; Kerry A. Watters and James E. Watters II; Granddaughters: Cheyenne Lynem and Aerial Goodnight; nieces, Carla Kiggins, and Pamela Kiggins Bass; nephew, James Kiggins, Jr.



Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Friday with funeral to follow at 2 p.m.; Arrangements by G.C. Williams Funeral Home









