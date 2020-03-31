Services
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 361-7112
Carl Vernon Keeling

Carl Vernon Keeling

Louisville - 90, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020.

Carl was a retired mechanical supervisor for Naval Ordnance, where he worked for 33 years. Carl was a Navy veteran of the Korean War.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Elizabeth Keeling; daughter, Elizabeth Ann Frauenberger; son, Floyd Collins; and grandson, James Humphrey.

Carl is survived by his niece, Mary Joe Gray (Henry) and sister-in-law, Georgetta Aleene Goetzinger (John).

His visitation and service will be private due to the Covid-19 virus. Burial in Resthaven Memorial Park.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the .

Arrangements entrusted with Joseph E. Ratterman & Son.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
