Carl Vernon Keeling
Louisville - 90, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020.
Carl was a retired mechanical supervisor for Naval Ordnance, where he worked for 33 years. Carl was a Navy veteran of the Korean War.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Elizabeth Keeling; daughter, Elizabeth Ann Frauenberger; son, Floyd Collins; and grandson, James Humphrey.
Carl is survived by his niece, Mary Joe Gray (Henry) and sister-in-law, Georgetta Aleene Goetzinger (John).
His visitation and service will be private due to the Covid-19 virus. Burial in Resthaven Memorial Park.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the .
Arrangements entrusted with Joseph E. Ratterman & Son.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020