Carl W. Heick
Carl W. Heick Jr.

Louisville - Carl William Heick, Jr. passed away May 8th, 2020 at the age of 83. Born in Louisville, KY to the late Carl William Heick, Sr. and Lillian Paust Heick. He was a member of Southeast Christian Church, baptized on June 1st 2013 by his son, Robert K. Heick. He was a dedicated husband to Jancie Moore Heick and devoted father to his two sons, Carl W. Heick III and Robert K. Heick. He was a former Kosair Shriner and Mason. His biggest passion in life was fishing, and he was an avid golfer. He loved life and always put others first.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Donald Paust "Don" Heick.

He is survived by his loving wife, Janice Moore Heick and two sons Carl W. Heick III (Mimi) and Robert K. Heick. Also surviving; Two grandchildren Eric Heick (Katy) and Allison Heick and great granddaughter, Penelope. The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Hosparus for the attention and loving care they provided to Carl William Heick, Jr. in his final days.

In lieu of flowers the family has kindly requested donations be made to The Parkinson's Foundation or CASA of the River Region.






Published in Courier-Journal from May 10 to May 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
5024915950
