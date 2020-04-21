|
Carla Bennett Elliott
Louisville - 87, passed away Friday April 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel A. Elliott, Sr. Survivors: daughters, Carla Yvette Bennett (Charles), Vanessa Marie Moss; sister, Julia B. Smith; granddaughter, Carlisha and great-granddaughter, Asanique, both who helped care for her and a host of other relatives and friends. All services are private.
Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home, Inc. in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020