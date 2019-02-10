Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Carla S. Brown Obituary
Carla S. Brown

Louisville -

Carla S. Brown, 58, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019, at a dear friend's home who cared for her.

She was a Cosmetology Esthetician, specializing in "War Paint Make-up" for women surviving the challenges of cancer. Carla was also an avid participant in the rescuing of abused animals and loved nursing them back to good health.

She is survived by her loving son, Nakai A. Brown, and daughter, Isabeau Halcolmb.

Visitation 3-7pm Monday at Ratterman & Sons, 3800 Bardstown Rd.

Celebration of Life will be 7pm Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , 1640 Lyndon Farm Ct., Suite 104, Louisville, KY 40223 or Kentucky Humane Society, 241 Steedly Dr., Louisville, KY 40214
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 10, 2019
