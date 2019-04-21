Services
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Carlile Durand Crutcher


Carlile Durand Crutcher

Louisville - Carlile Crutcher, 81, a native of Louisville, KY, passed peacefully on April 19, 2019.

He was a graduate of Kenyon College, a former Navy officer, founder of Video Kitchen, and a long-time member of St Marks Episcopal Church. He worked for Commonwealth Life Insurance, then Capitol Holding before starting Key Systems software development with two other partners. Carlile fostered strong family relationships and an insatiable quest for knowledge. He was an amazing listener and always willing to take time out to help others.

He is survived by his wife, Louise Fitzhugh Jones; his brother, Lawrence McVickar Crutcher; his three children, Nathaniel, Edith, and Henry; and six grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Vivien, Croix, Abigail, Conner, and Hayden.

His funeral Service will be at 11 am Thursday, April 24, 2019 at St. Marks Episcopal Church, 2822 Frankfort Ave. Visitation will take place on from 2:00pm to 4:00pm Tuesday April 23rd at Pearson's Funeral Home at 149 Breckenridge Ln. Burial will be in Cave Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
