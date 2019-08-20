|
|
Carlos Allen "Lil Rican" Reyes
Louisville - Carlos Allen Reyes, also known as "Lil Rican", age 17 months, of Louisville returned to his Heavenly Father on August 17, 2019. Carlos was born in Louisville on March 18, 2018 to Carlos Godofredo Reyes and Alicia Ann Shaw. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Jose Roberto Reyes and Margeline Ramirez; and great grandparents, Jake and Eva Stillwell
He leaves to cherish his memory, his parents; sister, Amanda Carlie Reyes (Andrew); brother, Nikolas Westbrook; maternal grandparents, Robert and Robin Shaw; uncles, Robert (Audrey) and Pedro Reyes; aunt, Erica Shaw and Wilma Pabon; and cousins, Eva Sublett, Amya Mitchell, Coralis Reyes and Naomi Reyes
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 2 pm in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with interment in Brookland Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Wednesday from 3 pm until 8 pm and on Thursday from 10 am until time of service at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 20, 2019