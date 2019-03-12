|
Carlos C. Mullins
Louisville - 78, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019.
Born in Clinchco, VA, raised in Jenkins, KY, retired aircraft mechanic for Ft. Knox and was an Army Veteran of the 101st Airborne.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Nancy Berry Mullins; parents; two brothers; and three sisters.
He is survived by his sons, Scott Mullins (Aimee) and William Mullins (Penny); grandchildren, Samantha and Josh Mullins; sister, Freedis Bailey (Don); and many adoring nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy with burial to follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday at Owen Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 12, 2019