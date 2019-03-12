Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central
Resources
More Obituaries for Carlos Mullins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carlos C. Mullins

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carlos C. Mullins Obituary
Carlos C. Mullins

Louisville - 78, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019.

Born in Clinchco, VA, raised in Jenkins, KY, retired aircraft mechanic for Ft. Knox and was an Army Veteran of the 101st Airborne.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Nancy Berry Mullins; parents; two brothers; and three sisters.

He is survived by his sons, Scott Mullins (Aimee) and William Mullins (Penny); grandchildren, Samantha and Josh Mullins; sister, Freedis Bailey (Don); and many adoring nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy with burial to follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday at Owen Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now