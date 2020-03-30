Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Louisville - Carlos J Clarkson, age 83, passed away March 28, 2020.

Carlos was preceded in death by his first wife, Bernice; his son Michael; and a great-grandson. Here to carry on his memory is his wife Priscilla; his son Dennis (Wendy); grandchildren Amy; Amanda, Nathalie, Nathan, Andrew, and their spouses; and many great-grandchildren.

Carlos opened up Precision Crown and Bridge with his two sons and ran it for three or four decades. He was in multiple dental lab organizations and had a passion for dentistry, even opening a historical dentistry museum at one point.

Due to COVID-19 all services will be private for immediate family only, but close friends and other relatives may contact Wendy Reynolds Clarkson on Facebook to participate in the service online.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
