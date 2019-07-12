|
|
Carlton Lomar Lowe
Louisville - Carlton Lomar Lowe, 87, of Prospect, KY passed away on July 8, 2019. Born September 30, 1931 in Brownsville, KY, he was the son of Cleon Lowe and Lillie Potter Lowe. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Patricia O'Neal Lowe; two daughters, Amy L. Sneed (Mark) and Heather L. Hairgrove (Tony); two granddaughters, Abby Hairgrove and Chloe Hairgrove; two sisters, June L. Lewis (Don) and Joyce L. Druga (Nick); and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his sisters Kathleen L. Jenkins and Joan Lowe, and a brother still-born at birth.
He was a graduate of the University of Louisville and completed post-graduate work at George Washington University. He also served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.
Carlton spent his career working in housing and community development. He retired from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development in 1990, retired again from Louisville Metro Government in 1995 and continued to work as an affordable housing consultant assisting public housing authorities until his early 80s.
He was a gentle, quiet-spoken man and giver of the best bear hugs. Some of his favorite things were reading history, genealogy, listening to beautiful music, and attending his granddaughters' recitals and games. Often, he could be found sitting with a group of friends sipping a cup of coffee talking about politics and U of L basketball.
Visitation will be at Pearson's,149 Breckenridge Lane, on Sunday, July 14th from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and Monday July 15th from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Funeral service will follow immediately after visitation with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the at .
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 12, 2019