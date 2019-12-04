|
Carlton M. "Cowboy" - "Buddy" Davison
Louisville - Carlton Mitchell "Cowboy" - "Buddy" Davison, 79, of Louisville passed away on Tuesday December 3, 2019. Buddy was a retired carpenter and an Army veteran. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Ruby Davison. Left to cherish his memory are his sons, James, Kenneth Wayne (Kimberly), and Charles Edward Davison (Kimberly); and two grandchildren, Albanie and Britney. Cremation of the remains was chosen. A memorial service will be held at 2 pm Saturday December 7th in the Southern Chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son, 3601 Taylor Blvd. The family will received friends after 1 pm Saturday. Online condolences may be shared with the family at, www.archlheadysouthernfh.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019