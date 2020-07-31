1/1
Carlyn Murphy King
1976 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carlyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carlyn Murphy King

Carlyn Murphy King, 44, passed away Wednesday, July 22, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital, with her mother by her side. She was born in Louisville, March 13, 1976. She graduated from Ballard High School, and studied at Western Kentucky University. She was preceded in death by her beloved father, Donald, and survived by her mother, Beverly Beneke King and sister, Kelly King Doerflinger (Jeff), niece and nephew, Bennett and Will Dorflinger and her loving aunts and cousins.

Carlyn had a profound connection to all genres of music. She could be frequently found singing the words or dancing to the beat. Carlyn had many friends who she loved and she never met a stranger. With her beautiful, curly hair and her million dollar smile, she would light up any room. She had wit, charm and a true and generous heart. A celebration of Carlyn's life will be at a later date.

Donations are appreciated: The Healing Place, 1020 West Market Street, Louisville, 40202.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved