Carlyn Murphy King



Carlyn Murphy King, 44, passed away Wednesday, July 22, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital, with her mother by her side. She was born in Louisville, March 13, 1976. She graduated from Ballard High School, and studied at Western Kentucky University. She was preceded in death by her beloved father, Donald, and survived by her mother, Beverly Beneke King and sister, Kelly King Doerflinger (Jeff), niece and nephew, Bennett and Will Dorflinger and her loving aunts and cousins.



Carlyn had a profound connection to all genres of music. She could be frequently found singing the words or dancing to the beat. Carlyn had many friends who she loved and she never met a stranger. With her beautiful, curly hair and her million dollar smile, she would light up any room. She had wit, charm and a true and generous heart. A celebration of Carlyn's life will be at a later date.



Donations are appreciated: The Healing Place, 1020 West Market Street, Louisville, 40202.









