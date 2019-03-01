Services
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 935-0056
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
6:00 PM
Carmel "C.J." Dietz

Louisville, KY - Carmel "C.J." Dietz , 61, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019.

She was born on July 24, 1957 in Louisville, Kentucky to Joseph and Dolores (Westhydeman) Dietz. C.J. honorably served in the US Navy from 1976-1996. She retired from Louisville Water Company after 17 years of service.

She is preceded in death by her father, Joseph Dietz, Jr. She is survived by her loving mother, Dolores J. Dietz, sister, Julia A. (Chuck) McMullen, nephew, Andy (Sarah) Williams, niece, Amanda (Matt Goldman) Rupert.

Gathering of family and friends will be Monday, March 4, 2019 from 4 pm to 8pm with a Memorial Service at 6 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy).

The family requests that contributions in C.J.'s memory be made to Brain Aneurysm Foundation.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit

www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 1, 2019
