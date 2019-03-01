|
|
Carmel "C.J." Dietz
Louisville, KY - Carmel "C.J." Dietz , 61, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019.
She was born on July 24, 1957 in Louisville, Kentucky to Joseph and Dolores (Westhydeman) Dietz. C.J. honorably served in the US Navy from 1976-1996. She retired from Louisville Water Company after 17 years of service.
She is preceded in death by her father, Joseph Dietz, Jr. She is survived by her loving mother, Dolores J. Dietz, sister, Julia A. (Chuck) McMullen, nephew, Andy (Sarah) Williams, niece, Amanda (Matt Goldman) Rupert.
Gathering of family and friends will be Monday, March 4, 2019 from 4 pm to 8pm with a Memorial Service at 6 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy).
The family requests that contributions in C.J.'s memory be made to Brain Aneurysm Foundation.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 1, 2019